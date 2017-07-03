Easing Pak-Afghan tension

China ha emerged as the third Super Power of the world. The dominant role of China in the South Asian region cannot be ruled out. The friendship between Pakistan and China is unique and has further strengthened over the decades.

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Zhi offered hosting a joint meeting with the leaders of Afghanistan, Pakistan and China to ease the prevailing tension. He met the President of Pakistan to convey the offer to bring the parties to the negotiation table. President Mamnoon Hussain lauded Chinese efforts and concerns.

President appreciated the efforts to deescalate tension in the region. Pakistan has achieved some relative economic progress and development. We must keep on the good work. Conflicts and tension kill economic progress. Chinese Foreign Minister also met the civil and military leadership to advance the peace process.

The purpose of this exercise is to ease the tension between Afghanistan and Pakistan. The three countries have agreed on a seven-point agenda to form Pak-Afghan Joint Crisis Management Mechanism, elimination of terrorism, restoration of Afghan peace process, negotiations with Taliban and tripartite cooperation among Pakistan, Afghanistan and China.

The resolution of Afghan-Pakistan tension does not lie in the use of force but in conciliation process. Te restoration of peace in Afghanistan is in the best interest of Pakistan either. Elimination of terrorism is in the interest of the South Asian Region. Chinese Foreign Minister lauded Pak Armed Forces’ efforts for restoration of peace in the region. I hope China would succeed in its sincere efforts to restore peace.

JAVAID BASHIR

Lahore

