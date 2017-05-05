Early resolution of Kashmir dispute stressed

Srinagar

The Hurriyet forum led by Mirwaiz Umar Farooq has stressed the need of urgent resolution of the long-pending Kashmir dispute to save the lives of millions of people living in South Asia.

The forum at a meeting chaired by Mirwaiz Umar Farooq in Srinagar expressed serious concern over the current deteriorating political situation in occupied Kashmir. The meeting said that the situation in the territory was worsening with each passing day due to repressive policies adopted by the Indian authorities to muzzle the voice of people and crush their political aspirations by use of excessive force.

It said the time has come when India should realize the volatile situation in Kashmir and take steps for settlement of the decades-old Kashmir dispute.

The meeting strongly condemned tyrannical practices adopted by the puppet administration to punish the Kashmiris for striving to achieve their basic human right to decide their destiny – a right granted to all nations world over. The participants also strongly denounced the use of force against protesting students across the Valley that has resulted in the injuring of many of them so far.

The meeting was attended by Professor Abdul Ghani Butt, Muhammad Musaddiq Aadil, Maulana Masroor Abbas, Mukhtar Ahmad Waza and Abdul Majeed Banday. The participants condemned the spree of killings and arrests unleashed by Indian forces in the territory.—KMS