Early child marriage

Children are playing vital role for developing our society but it is misfortune that majority of children are being victimized to get married before the age of 18 because they are not that much mature enough. Shockingly, 15 million girls are married before the age of 18 every year. Unfortunately, at this age especially girls wanted to get education but their parents force them for marriage even through violence.

There are laws relating to marriage and the authorities are requested to please enforce these laws strictly and the violators of these laws must be punished exemplary.

CHAKAR SHAH DAD

Turbat

