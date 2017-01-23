EAD-ADB sign $196.9m loan agreement for national highways

Muhammad Arshad

Islamabad

The Economic Affairs Division, Monday, signed a loan agreement for Post-Flood National Highways Rehabilitation Project with the Asian Development Bank. The total estimated cost of this project is $ 218.8 million, out of which Asian Development Bank will provide $ 196.9 million.

The project will contribute to the economic recovery of flood-affected areas in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Punjab, and Sindh provinces. It will restore critical physical infrastructure to sustain livelihoods and access to markets as well as build post-disaster traffic management capacity of the NHA. Under this project, National Highway Authority will rehabilitate 212 KM roads and 33 bridges of the national highways network. The project will be completed in 3-years.

Secretary Economic Affairs Division Tariq Bajwa, and Country Director, Asian Development Bank Werner E. Liepach signed the loan agreement. Speaking on the occasion, Tariq Bajwa, Secretary EAD expressed gratitude to the Asian Development Bank for providing vital support for infrastructure building in Pakistan. Bajwa assured the commitment of the Government to mobilize all out efforts for taking measures to improve the physical infrastructure.

An efficient and rapid highways network provides economic benefits that result in multiplier effects such as better accessibility to markets, employment and additional investments. This is even more so in a global economy where economic opportunities have been increasingly related to the mobility of people, goods and information, he added.

Werner E. Liepach, Country Director, Asian Development Bank assured of ADB’s continued support and appreciated the Government of Pakistan’s efforts for investing in infrastructure.