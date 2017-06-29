Electronics waste is globally an increasing waste stream that needs to be directed to proper recycling systems in order to save precious natural resources and to avoid contamination caused by land filling or waste incineration practices as it contains neuro-toxic elements like lead and mercury which adversely affects public health and environment.

E-waste can be collected on a voluntary basis & it needs to be collected separately from domestic waste, in order to recycle and reuse the material content. The biggest challenge is the collection of the waste materials from the consumers, which requires a high awareness level of the consumers. This can be enhanced by seminars in schools, advertisements, pamphlets etc. E-waste management must be introduced as a compulsory subject in schools. Financial incentives can be used in initiating the recycling behaviour. Recycling bins and information material for consumers can be put in place.

A SMS based Service could be developed to access nearest location of recycling points. Communal waste collection points can be used as take back locations for a wider spectrum of waste having special containers for mixed e-waste. In these locations there can be collection for not only different types of e-waste but also other materials such as wood, metal and glass.

ASAD KHAN

Karachi

