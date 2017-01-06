E-service centers providing facilities to people: Mansha

Salim Ahmed

Provincial Minister for Local Government and Community Development, Muhammad Mansha Ullah Butt has said that E-service centers are providing all out facilities to the people under one roof in 11 eleven cities of the province. He said that one more service center is being set up in Lahore after which its scope will be expanded to the entire province. More than 23 thousand persons have so far benefited from Lahore Service Centre.

He expressed these views while paying a surprise visit to the Service Center at Jinnah Hospital today. Director Local Government Muhammad Najeeb besides various officers and representatives of electronic and print media were also present on the occasion.

The Minister said that on the instructions of Chief Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, all out services are being provided to the people at this service center and different facilities like computerized birth certificate, character certificate, domicile, death certificate, driving license, divorce certificate, E-facility, issuance of fard, marriage certificate, motor vehicles registration, identity card, road permit, token tax and vehicle transfer of ownership are being provided in a modern manner.

The Minister inquired from the people about the facilities upon which they said that this is the best achievement of the government and there is no threat to wastage of their earnings.