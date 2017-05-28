E-rozgar center opens at GCWU for girls

Faisalabad

Under Chief Minister’s E-Rozgar Scheme, Pakistan’s first ever female E-Rozgar center has been established at the Govt College Women University (GCWU) Madina Town Faisalabad to enable the educated youth to earn through online jobs and businesses.

Advisor to Punjab Chief Minister/Chairman Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) Dr Umar Saif inaugurated the e-Rozgaar center. MPA/Member Syndicate Dr. Najma Afzal, Vice Chancellor GCWU Professor Dr. Noreen Aziz Qureshi, Rector University of Faisalabad Dr. Abdul Majeed, Member BOG (PITB) Sajid Latif, Faculty Members and large number of students were present on the occasion.

Speaking at the inaugural ceremony Advisor to CM Punjab/Chairman PITB Dr Umar Saif said that in the first phase 40 male and female centers will be established in the Universities of Punjab and 10,000 graduates would be given three months training at these e-Rozgaar centres.

He said that 400 master trainers have been prepared by PITB and these trainers will provide training to the youth to help them explore career opportunities by applying their internet freelancing skills.

He said a plan is underway to set up similar centres in all Universities in the province. Advisor said that the entrepreneurship and self-business opportunities through freelancing will help the youth a great deal to explore more profitable avenues and contribute to the national economic development.

Dr Saif added that the Pakistani youth had been at number three in using online freelancing in the world and if 10,000 youths will earn US $ 100 daily, Pakistan could earn Rs. 36 billion per annum by using online business facilities. He further told that free of cost training will be provided to the graduate up to 35 years of age at these E. Rozzgar Centers.—APP