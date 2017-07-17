E-Libraries set up in 16 schools

A USAID-funded pilot project, during a 20-month period, established E-Libraries in 16 schools of districts Khairpur, Dir and Rawalpindi to improve English reading skills of primary level students.

Under the project, 310 tablets equipped with a digital library of 300 story books were provided in eight schools of Khairpur, four each in Rawalpindi and Dir districts to improve English reading skills of the students from grades three to five, according to a press release on Sunday.

The 20-month project, titled “Read to Grow – Read to Know: E-Libraries for Rural Schools,” was launched by DIL – a non- governmental organization (NGO) in collaboration with US Agency for International Development (USAID) Small Grants Ambassador Fund Programme.

DIL is an Islamabad-based organization working since 1997 to educate and empower underprivileged students especially girls in far-flung areas. Besides, it imparts high-quality professional training to teachers and principals across the country. Addressing the closing ceremony of the project, Chief Operating Officer of DIL Sadia Hashir said the organization was working to promote quality education in Pakistan.

The ceremony was attended among others by representatives of USAID Small Grants Ambassador Fund Programme, Development in Literacy(DIL), Non-Governmental Organizations and High Education Commission.—APP

Related