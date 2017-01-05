E-Khidmat Centres for more cities soon: Manshaullah

City Reporter

At least 23,000 persons have been facilitated through E-Khidmat Centre of Lahore and the facility would be replicated in other cities soon. Another E-Khidmat centre will soon be set up in the provincial capital,stated by Provincial Minister for Local Government and community development,Muhammad Manshaullah Butt while giving a briefing to media after a surprise visit to E-Khidmat Centre at Jinnah Town Hall on Wednesday.Director Local Government Muhammad Najeeb was also present alongwith other officers.

Manshaullah Butt said that E-Khidmat Centres established in 11 cities of the province were providing facilities to the people under one roof and these centres would be set up in other cities also. On the directions of Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif citizens were being given the facilities of computerised Birth Certificate, Character Certificate, Death Certificate, Marriage Certificate,Divorce Certificate,Domicile,Token Tax, CNIC,Issuance of Fard, Motor Vehicle Registration,Vehicle Transfer Ownership, Route Permit,Learners Driving License,ID card,route permit, ,and other facilities under one roof.

The minister sought public response on the occasion on facilities being provided through E-Khidmat Centre.They commended the step taken by the government and said that this centre would help save people’s time and money as earlier they kept visiting various government offices for these services.

Manshaullah Butt said this centre would ensure effective, efficient and corruption-free delivery of public services.