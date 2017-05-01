E-Curfews Can’t Dampen the Spirit of Resistance

Saiyyed Abdullah Gilani

WE live in turbulent times. The world remains beset by problems of unprecedented scale. Injustice, tyranny and violence are all around us and chaos has become the order of the day. Yet, the age we live in is called the information age. We prefer to identify our age not with the crises that afflict us today but with the virtues that help us enjoy a better quality of life than our ancestors. And the most distinguishing virtue of the modern age is the mind boggling advances in communication technology that have enabled us to have access to information and knowledge like never before. The right to have access to information is now a universally recognized human right. In this day and age, the mere thought of restrictions on the flow of information and communication makes one cringe with horror and disbelief.

It defies all logic and reason. But what would you expect from a country that has occupied a region against the will of its inhabitants and uses strong-arm tactics as a policy to maintain the illegal and immoral occupation. So Kashmir is yet again reeling under ecurfew. At the behest of its masters in New Delhi the puppet government of Kashmir has banned 22 social media sites including Facebook, Twitter, Whatsapp, Skype and Viber. The ban order directing all internet service providers to block access to these websites and applications cites ongoing unrest as the reason for the gag arguing that materials uploaded and circulated through social networking platforms were fuelling protests and disturbing peace in the region.

But this is a concocted narrative based on blatant lies. As has been pointed out in this column earlier, a number of videos have surfaced and went viral in recent weeks showing the crude brutality with which the Indian forces treat Kashmiri protesters. Although the ban order insinuates that the videos were circulated by Kashmiri protesters in order to escalate the ongoing protests into a larger and much wider uprising; the fact is they were both filmed and uploaded on the internet by the Indian forces themselves.

Firstly, because they are shot from a very close range and the intent is to capture even the minutest details for full impact on the target audience and only someone who was right there in the thick of it and in a controlling position could have done that. Secondly, the target audience was not the Kashmiris but the people in India who are constantly being fed on a high dose of jingoism and misinformation and the responses from most of the Indians show that the Indian forces won the accolades they aspired for.

The way the videos were used to generate an anti-Kashmiri hysteria and a nationalistic fervor across India further makes it clear that it was a well calculated political move aimed at boosting the image of both the armed forces and the Modi government in the eyes of Indian public. Lets’ not forget that the Hindu nationalist BJP is least concerned about its international image or how it is perceived in Kashmir.

They have got a life time opportunity of ruling India and their priority at the moment is to consolidate their base and strengthen their grip on political power. Their aggressive stance on Pakistan and Kashmir is immensely helping them in not just achieving that but it also in successfully sailing through the multitude of internal problems.

Though the videos sparked widespread outrage around the world, their impact in Kashmir was minimal because Kashmiris are the object of this brutality; they confront it on daily basis and don’t need a representation of what they go through as a reminder to feel it or react to it in a certain way. Let’s get the facts clear, the unrest in kashmir is not, as the government seeks to make the world to believe, because of underdevelopment, unemployment or some sort of alienation. It is because India has illegally occupied Kashmir and the Kashmiris want an end to this occupation.

Kashmir has been on the boil for decades not because Kashmiris are belligerent by nature but because India has denied them their internationally recognized right to self-determination. Peace has evaded Kashmir all these years not because Kashmiris love and thrive on creating conflict but because India has robbed them of their dignity, honour and tranquility. The images or videos of atrocities gone viral are not fueling and sustaining the resistance, what really is igniting peoples’ anger is India, like an Ostrich with its head in the sand, remains in denial about the ground reality in Kashmir. It remains in denial about the disputed nature of the territory under its occupation and it remains in denial about the futility of its brutal attempts to weaken the resolve of determined Kashmiris. No amount of atrocities or curfews whether intended to restrict the movement of people or interrupt the flow of information will achieve it.

In any case, this is not the first time information blockade has been imposed in Kashmir. India has done it more than 30 times in the past five years to absolutely no avail. During the last year alone the ecurfew was in effect for months together. Could that stop people from knowing what was going on? Could that hinder them from taking to the streets and expressing their anger? Did that succeed in hiding India’s barbarity and brutality from the outside world? Did that bring peace to Kashmir? The answer is a resounding NO.

The tide of resistance moves on with even greater strength. It is the students now holding the baton especially the female students. This is a clear sign of a bright future for the resistance movement and also a harbinger of great trouble for India in days to come.

