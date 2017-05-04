E-commerce can boost economy

Staff Reporter

Lahore

E-commerce sector brings enormous opportunities to the business sector as it makes 24/7 businesses possible and can boost country’s economic growth. This was stated by speakers during online business workshop—”To help SMEs and Young Entrepreneurs to establish their online business”, held here at Lahore chamber of Commerce and Industry Auditorium arranged by Net Solutions.

The speakers included Irfan Yaqoob, country manager Net Solutions and others who said that e-commerce should be recognised as a sector that can contribute to the national economy.

The fast growing sector makes the economic activities more dynamic and its annual turnover is increasing day by day, they added. They said that young and educated men and women who aspire to have a business-oriented career are quite interested in e-commerce.

A huge amount can be earned through providing training to both entrepreneurs and fresh graduates on how e- commerce works and the risks and gains of this business. They said that the government should provide all-out support, especially to small and medium enterprises (SMEs), because the small businesses build the foundation for large- scale industries.