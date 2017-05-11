Staff Reporter

Chairperson Prime Minister’s Youth Program, Ms. Leila Khan, inaugurated e-class room facility at COMSATS Institute of Information Technology, Islamabad under Prime Minister’s Laptop Scheme, one of the six schemes of Prime Minister’s Youth Programme.

Ms Leila khan remarked, “Smart Education, E-Learning or technology in learning have assumed pivotal role in modern education industry. They have marked a major shift from conventional ways of learning to contemporary methods using information and communication technologies (ICT). The government is fully committed to equip its young generation with all these modern facilities for effective and productive learning outcomes”. The chairperson highlighted, “The establishment of E-class room under Value Added Services offered by the contractor of the project, M/s Haier Electrical Appliances Corp. China, is a step towards the promotion of “Smart Education” in the country, in order to keep pace with the changing global trends in the field of learning”.