Dyslexia occurs in at least 1 out of 10 people: Dr Irum

City Reporter

Shifa College of Medicine on Saturday organized an awareness seminar on Dyslexia to educate people about the interventions to properly deal with the affected children. Addressing the seminar, speakers said that currently, Dyslexia occured in at least one out of 10 people, which meant that in a world with population of 7 billion, more than 700 million children and adults were at risk of life-long illiteracy and social exclusion.

They said that 90% of the students could achieve success if taught in regular inclusive classrooms with timely intervention.

They said that according to international statistics, 15% to 20% of the children in each class had some form of learning difficulties.

Based on this ratio, it was estimated that approximately 12 million children in Pakistan out of the 60 million needed help, Remedial Therapist of Dyslexia, Ms Irum Mumtaz said while addressing the seminar. She said that due to the lack of awareness about dyslexia, maximum parents of dyslexic children were in denial while educational institutes were not dyslexia friendly.

She advised the teachers to encourage families to get involved in the life of their child, stimulated students’ motivation, empathized with children to understand their point of view and used multi-sensory methods to analyze the potential of the child.