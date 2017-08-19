Dyslexia occurs in at least 1 out of 10 people: Dr Irum Mumtaz

ISLAMABAD: Ms Irum Mumtaz, Remedial Therapist of Dyslexia has said dyslexia occurs in at least 1 out of 10 people, which means that in a world with population of 7 billion, more than 700 million children and adults are at risk of life-long illiteracy and social exclusion.

“90% of the students can achieve success if taught in regular inclusive classrooms with timely intervention. Unfortunately, due to the lack of awareness about dyslexia in Pakistan, we have to rely on the international statistics, according to which 15%-20% of the children in each class have some form of learning difficulties. Based on this ratio it’s estimated that approximately 12 million children in Pakistan out of the 60 million need help.” said Ms Irum Mumtaz, Remedial Therapist of Dyslexia on Saturday.

Shifa College of Medicine organized an awareness seminar on Dyslexia for the doctors and general public at Shifa International Hospital on Saturday.

Ms. Irum Mumtaz said that due to the lack of awareness about dyslexia, dyslexics suffer in all spheres of life. Maximum parents of dyslexic children are in denial. Educational institutes are not “dyslexia friendly”.

She shared the Indicators for parents includes delayed milestones, Difficulty in rhyming, Short attention span, Does not like going to school, Confusion between left – right, up – down, Tires very quickly when reading or writing, Difficulty with buttoning up, colouring, cutting, Late in learning to tie shoelaces, tell the time, etc.

She advised the teachers to encourage families to get involved in the life of their child, Stimulate student’s motivation, Empathize with children to understand their point of view, Use multi-sensory methods to analyze the potential of the child. She quoted saying of Richard Olson, 2004 “Evidence from genetic influence does not deny the powerful influence that parents, teachers and therapists can have.”

Dr. Rabia Nazir, Instructor/ Coordinator Shifa Clinical Health Sciences & Informatics Lab (SCIL), Shifa College of Medicine defined dyslexia as a general term for learning difficulties involving reading, writing and interpreting words, letters and symbols, regardless of general IQ. She said that Dyslexia is a GIFT.

After you understand the potential of the RIGHT BRAIN DOMINANT individuals, this should not come by as a surprise that the greatest gifts to humanity have been given by these DYSLEXICS.

Dr. Rabia also discussed the common signs and symptoms of dyslexia. She said that there is no cure because dyslexia is not a disease. With support, proper instruction, and hard work, many people with dyslexia are able to succeed academically and in their later lives. Dyslexia is a life-long condition, but intervention can have a positive effect on a person’s symptoms and outcomes.

After an evaluation determines the specific area of difficulty and disability, it is very important that the child’s school and/or instructor are prepared to help implement a specific plan for intervention.

There are many specific reading approaches that rely on a multisensory experience to strengthen the child’s weaknesses while using his/her strengths.

