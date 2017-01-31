Dysfunctional public utility

Abdul Karim

Muzaffargarh

Talking in Multan last Thursday to a visiting group of students of a Sukkur business school, the CEO of MEPCO said that his company had achieved all the targets of revenue receipts for the first six months of the current fiscal year. Rs. 54 crore were also recovered from electricity thieves. But the CEO failed to mention his weaknesses during this period such as not catching any Mepco official for collaborating in electricity theft as it is well known that most such thefts take place with the connivance of electricity officials themselves.

Among other shortcomings are the massive unscheduled load-shedding currently being carried out daily to the tune of extra 10 hours a day in cities and much more in villages, non-removal of rectangular shaped stretch of 11 KV lines one side of which is passing over the houses posing serious danger to the houses beneath them even though the removal of this side will not affect any consumer downstream.

During summer highly exaggerated bills amounting to tens of thousands of rupees are sent to users of even one 1-ton AC turning them bankrupt, while those using many ACs with the collaboration of Wapda officials have to pay nothing or very little. All these defects have rendered Mepco dysfunctional, just like all other government owned corporations bedevilled by similar disorders.