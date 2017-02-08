Dy Mayor Karachi lays foundation stone of 4000 Road in North Karachi

City Reporter

Deputy Mayor Karachi Dr. Arshad Abdullah Vohra laid foundation stone of construction and rehabilitation of 4000 Road near Saba Cinema in North Karachi on Wednesday.

In a briefing on the occasion, the Deputy Mayor was informed that this 1200 feet long and 42 feet wide road will be completed in six month with a cost of Rs19.701million, said a statement.

Dr.Arshad later inspected the construction work of road being constructed near Saba Cinema and directed concerned staff to remove the encroachments alongside this road and clear the service road and adjoining space so these could also made motor able.

He said the good standard must be ensured in development works so that these roads after their completion could prove durable and safe. The Deputy Mayor said drainage system was also being repaired at all major roads before start of road reconstruction.

He said a total of 140 thousand square feet roads being under construction in this area which also connect North Karachi with the Superhighway. He said our engineering team was supervising all these works besides the administration of District Municipal Corporation Central which also made this sure that development works were completed in time with good quality.

Deputy Mayor Karachi expressed hope that residents of North Karachi would facilitate with the construction of these roads. The Deputy Mayor was accompanied by vice chairman of DMC Central Shakir Ali whereas Director General Technical Services Shahab Anwer, Superintending Engineer Sami Khan, XEN and other officers were also present in the ground breaking ceremony of the project.