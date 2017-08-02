DWP Group, foreign firm partner Fuji Electric participated in IEEEP fair

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

DWP Group along with its foreign company partner Fuji Electric participated in the IEEEP FAIR 2017 held at Karachi Expo Center on Tuesday. Islamabad: DWP Group has now joined hands with Fuji Electric to support Pakistan industry, Building and Utility Infrastructure with proven technologies to ensure that energy can be supplied in a stable, reliable and optimal manner. DWP Group is a leading business entity in Pakistan with core focus in Consumer Electronics (GREE ACs and EcoStar TVs), Power (UPS, Solar and batteries), System Integration (EMC and Lenovo), Networks (CISCO), Document Technology (XEROX) and HVAC (GREE) whereas Fuji Electric is a globally renowned name in power electronics industry with 90 years proven track record. Fuji Electric combines its power electronics products with measuring instruments and the internet of things (IOT) and facilitates the advance of plant automation and visualization to increase productivity and save energy.