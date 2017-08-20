DWP display center inaugurated

Salim Ahmed

Lahore

DWP Group has recently inaugurated its all new ‘EcoStar – Gree Display Center at Main Boulevard Iqbal Town on 18th August 2017 at 5:30 PM. The ribbon cutting ceremony was conducted by DWP’s CEO – Muhammad Farooq Naseem and COO – Rizwan Butt, to unveil the new outlet, designed to provide the consumers with an opportunity to explore and purchase the most desired products from EcoStar and Gree.

The display center is now giving a 5% inaugural discount on EcoStar products for a limited time.

The Chief Executive Officer of DWP – Mr. Muhammad Farooq Naseem, while inaugurating this new display center stated; “DWP Group has a deep commitment to ensure continuous innovation in its products. We are consistently seeking newer, more pleasant, ways to reach out to our consumers. This display center is a major milestone towards expanding our retail outreach and delivering world-class services to our discerning customers.”

DWP Group is a leading provider of consumer electronics and technology products, enriched with unmatched services and solutions.

It has accumulated great expertise in marketing globally-acclaimed, highly reliable products with cutting-edge technologies created by the world’s best companies and experts.