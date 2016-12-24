DWP approves Rs8 billion health sector schemes

Observer Report

The Punjab Provincial Development Working Party approved three development schemes of Health Sector with an estimated cost of Rs. 8049.683 million. These schemes were approved in the 41st meeting of Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) of current fiscal year 2016-17 presided over by the Punjab Chairman P&D Board Muhammad Jehanzeb Khan.

The approved development schemes included: Establishment of Children Hospital at Faisalabad (Revised) at the cost of Rs. 1576.049 million, Establishment of Wazirabad Institute of Cardiology, Wazirabad District Gujranwala (from 50 to 100 Beds) (Revised) at the cost of Rs. 1726.327 million and Provision of Missing Specialties for Upgradation of DHQ Hospital to Teaching Hospital Sahiwal (Revised) at the cost of Rs. 4747.307 million.