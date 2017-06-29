On-duty staffers enjoy Eid in offices, work places

Staff Reporter

A large number of people working in emergency departments celebrated Eid at work places rendering duties to facilitate general public and ensuring their safety. On this Eid, special orders were issued for Islamabad police cops to remain on duty during Eid to ensure safety of citizens.

Police cops, staffers of hospitals, air lines and air port employees, Pakistan Railways, Petrol Pumps, Toll Plazas, media houses, medical stores employees, WAPDA offices, PTCL service providers etc. celebrated Eid with their colleagues at offices sharing greetings with each other.

Transporters, bakery, sweet shop owners, vender selling balloons, toys etc. also took advantage of the Eid celebrations and run their businesses to facilitate people and also to get extra money for their families.

People also shared special Eid cuisines with their colleagues who were busy in rendering their duties in a light and joyous mood.

The spirit of on duty staffers was high while performing their duties as they knew the importance of their job and acknowledged that their presence at work is imperative for the citizens to have a sense of security and relief.

Meanwhile, Muslims across the country offered Eidul Fitr prayers at thousands of congregations on Monday.

Foolproof security arrangements were made by police to protect people who came to pray at mosques, Eidgahs and open spaces in cities, towns and villages.

Special prayers were offered for peace, stability and progress of Pakistan and unity of Muslim Ummah.

After prayers, people embraced each other and exchanged Eid greetings.

First day of Eid went ahead in a subdued atmosphere as people felt saddened at the recent tragedies in Ahmedpur Sharqia, Parachinar and Quetta.

People were going out and visiting homes of their relatives and friends to exchange Eid greetings and spend time with each other.