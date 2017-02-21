Seminar at Bahria University

Staff Reporter

A Seminar on “Duty of Youth is to challenge the Corruption” organized by National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in collaboration with Bahria University Islamabad, was held on 21st February 2017 at Bahria University Islamabad. The Director General (Awareness and Prevention) National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Aliya Rashid urged the youth to play their role in curbing the menace of corruption from the society. She delivered a motivational lecture on “the duty of youth is to challenge the corruption” as part of campaign on awareness and prevention against corruption and proactive effort to encourage youth to identify and report corruption.

Aliya Rashid talked about the various forms of corruption and how they are damaging our society and reminded the Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah’s words that corruption is a poison and we must put it down with iron hand. While delivering lecture she said that nation belongs to its youth. “Young people are one of the most important agents of change in the fight against corruption. Youth have the power to change the social, political and economic dynamics that underlie a resigned acceptance of bribery and other forms of corruption. It is the duty of every young person to prevent their family from corruption.” said the DG NAB.

The management of BU lauded the efforts of NAB for creating awareness among the youth. A large number of students, staff and faculty members attended the lecture.