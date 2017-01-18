Dutch vote to set off Europe’s ‘super election year’

Amesterdam

Dutch voters head to crunch parliamentary polls in two months’ time, heralding the start of a “super election year” in three of Europe’s leading economies: The Netherlands, France and Germany.

After the surprise Brexit result in Britain and as Donald Trump’s inauguration looms on Friday in the United States, the spotlight is shifting to the continent’s future political landscape.

“It’s going to be something of a ‘super election’ year in Europe,” said University of Amsterdam political analyst Claes de Vreese. “There will be a lot of focus on these elections,” he told AFP.

On March 15, some 12.6 million Dutch voters will be eligible to cast ballots to usher in a new parliament, prime minister and government. The anti-Islam Freedom Party (PVV) of Dutch MP Geert Wilders is riding high in the polls, with latest figures showing it may grab the lion’s share in the 150-seat lower house harnessing between 31-37 members of parliament.

“It could very well be that Wilders’ party becomes the largest after the elections,” political analyst Andre Krouwel told media. “But I don’t think Wilders will end up in government, because it’s clear that nobody in The Hague wants to govern with him,” he said.

No Rutte-Wilders match As the countdown began here and the gloves came off, Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte said Sunday there was “zero chance” that his Liberal Party (VVD) — running second in the polls — would agree to govern in a coalition with Wilders. A firebrand politician with a trademark peroxide hairdo, Wilders was convicted of discrimination in December over statements he made about Moroccans living in the country.—Agencies