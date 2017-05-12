Dust, thunderstorm likely at isolated places

Islamabad

Dust-thunderstorm/rain with gusty winds is expected at isolated places in Punjab, Khaber Pakhtunkhwa, Balochistan, FATA and Kashmir in next 24 hours while hot and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country. Dust storm/rain is forecast in Quetta, Zhob, Makran, Sukkar, Larkana, Faisalabad, Sargodha, D.I.Khan, Malakand, Hazara divisions, FATA and Kashmir.

A shallow westerly wave is affecting upper and central parts of the country and likely to affect during next few days, an official of Met office Imran Ahmed Siddiqui told APP.

In last 24 hours dust-thunderstorm/rain with gusty winds occurred at isolated places in Rawalpindi, Sargodha, Gujranwala and Faisalabad.—APP