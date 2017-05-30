Dumoulin stuns Quintana to make Giro d’Italia history

Milan

Tom Dumoulin won the 100th edition of the Giro d’Italia in sensational style on Sunday to make history as the first Dutch winner of the three-week Italian race.

Sunweb team leader Dumoulin went into the final stage, a 29.3 km time trial from Monza race track to Milan’s landmark Duomo cathedral, 53secs behind overnight leader Nairo Quintana of Colombia.

But the 26-year-old Dutchman, who led the race for nine stage before losing the pink jersey to Quintana on stage 19, secured his maiden grand tour victory after a second-place finish behind stage winner, compatriot and close friend Jos van Emden.

Quintana, the 2014 champion who rides for the Movistar team, finished second overall at 31secs behind with Italy’s two-time champion Vincenzo Nibali (Bahrain) finishing third at 40.

It means Quintana, a former two-time runner-up at the Tour de France, has failed in his bid — stated before the race start in Alghero, Sardinia — to challenge for a rare Giro-Tour de France double.

Frenchman Thibaut Pinot, who remained in contention for overall victory with a gutsy stage win on Saturday, disappointed in the race against the clock to finish fourth overall at 1min 17sec.—AFP