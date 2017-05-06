Dulat blamed for bulldozing Kashmir talks

Srinagar

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Friday said people like Dulat, who are today, projecting themselves as champions of dialogue and reconciliation on Kashmir are in fact responsible for sabotaging the confidence building process, one way or the other.

“By naming in his book ‘Kashmir – The Vajpayee Years’ the Kashmiri leaders who came forward for talks, at some point in time, to help resolve the tangled Kashmir issue, Dulat has tried to project them not as facilitators but as collaborators, thus impeding the very resolution process instead of helping it,” PDP Chief Spokesperson, Dr Mehboob Beg said.—RK