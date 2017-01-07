Dukhtaran flays Barkati’s re-arrest

Srinagar

Condemning the re-arrest of Sarjan Barkati after his PSA was quashed by a court, Dukhtaran-e-Millat (DeM) on Friday termed it “height of suppression”. In a statement issued here, DeM secretary general Nahida Nasreen said, “While court had quashed his (Barkati’s) PSA, police arrested him again, which is highly condemnable.” Barkati was arrested on October 1 and later booked under Public Safety Act and shifted to Kotbalwal jail. “The re-arrest of Barkati is political retribution. (Chief Minister) Mehbooba is afraid of losing her chair. That is why she is violating the court directions, basic fundamental rights, and moral values,” she said.—KR