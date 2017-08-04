DUHS sets up new campus at DHA City

Staff Reporter

The Dow University of Health Sciences (DUHS) is establishing its new campus and a Teaching Hospital at the DHA City Karachi (DCK) project on Super Highway. This will extend the frontiers of world class medical education and qualitative healthcare services in the province, an official said here on Thursday. The decision of DUHS to establish its campus at DHA City is a harbinger of the beginning of a new era of medical progress and advancement in the country, it was further pointed out. A delegation comprising Vice Chancellor Dow University of Health Sciences Prof Dr. Muhammad Saeed Quraishy and Project Director DUHS visited DCK and spent a busy time at the project site. The delegation was received by Project Director DCK, Brig (retd) Muhammad Rafique who gave them a comprehensive briefing on the vision, efficacy and the ongoing development activities at DHA City. Dow University Vice Chancellor termed DCK project very impressive and progressive contemporary venture that has tremendous potential to grow as a city of international stature. DUHS team then visited the site of Healthcare District in DCK where a new DUHS campus spreading over 10 acres of land is coming up as a vanguard medical institution that signifies a quantum leap forward in the field of healthcare and medical servi-ces. The Dow University VC showed keen interest in giving boost to initiating full fledged construction activity of new DUHS campus in DCK whose ground breaking has already been performed early this year.

