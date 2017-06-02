Dubai ends 90-day tourist visas for Pakistanis

Dubai

Dubai administration has ended provision of 90-day visas to Pakistanis and nationals of Philippines, uaeviral.com reported on Thursday. Immigration authorities in Dubai have circulated a memo ordering all travel agencies to stop accepting 90-day visas applications filed by citizens of Pakistan and Philippines. The revised policy is to come in action starting from June 1st and all the applications received until May 31st would be processed as per previous rules and regulations.

The online publisher quoted a manager of a travel agency: “We are not sure wether this is a temporary or permanent stop. As of now we have been instructed not to accept applications. There is a possibility that we process the applications through an other Emirate but will definitely have higher restrictions and would be more costly.” However, Pakistanis and nationals of Philippines can apply for 14-day and 30-day tourist visas.—NNI