Faisal Khawer Butt

Sialkot

More than one kilogram heroine was found on Saturday from the custody of a passenger of Dubai bound flight. According to details, the Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) personnel arrested one Adnan, the passenger of a Dubai bound flight at the Sialkot International Airport, for carrying more than one kilogram heroine, worth millions of rupees. A case has been registered against the accused and investigations started. It is told that the accused belongs to Hafizabad district.