Du Plessis to captain World XI against Pakistan in Independence Cup

Lahore

Seven-country-star-studded World XI, led by South African Du Plessis, will play three T20 matches on Sept 12, 13 and 15 here at the Gaddafi Stadium. Addressing a news conference here, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Najam Sethi said the series had been named as Independence Cup. “It (World XI) is great combination of players and we will be delighted to welcome them in Pakistan as international cricket is returning here after nine years since 2009,” he said. Sethi said the World XI included five players from South Africa, three from Australia, two from the Windies, and one each from Bangladesh, England, New Zealand and Sri Lanka. Apart from Du Plessis, who is South Africa’s Test captain, the World XI also includes England’s ICC World Twenty20 2010 winning captain Paul Collingwood, who scored 108 off 68 balls in a T20 Blast game against Worcester in July; Windies’ Darren Sammy, who inspired his side to ICC World Twenty20 titles in 2012 and 2016; former number-one ranked Test batsman Hashim Amla; Bangladesh’s explosive opener Tamim Iqbal; Australia’s former ODI and T20I captain George Bailey; David Miller of South Africa, who is considered as one of the best finishers in modern-day cricket, as well as T20I specialist Grant Elliott, who famously steered New Zealand to the ICC Cricket World Cup 2015 final with a last-ball six against South Africa in Auckland. The World XI for the Independence Cup is: Faf du Plessis (captain) (South Africa), Hashim Amla (South Africa), Samuel Badree (Windies), George Bailey (Australia), Paul Collingwood (England), Ben Cutting (Australia), Grant Elliott (New Zealand), Tamim Iqbal (Bangladesh), David Miller (South Africa), Morne Morkel (South Africa), Tim Paine (wicketkeeper) (Australia), Thisara Perera (Sri Lanka), Imran Tahir (South Africa) and Darren Sammy (Windies). Former Zimbabwe captain and ex-England coach Andy Flower will be the coach of the side, which will arrive in Lahore on Sept 11 after attending a two-day camp in Dubai. The PCB chairman specially acknowledged the efforts of Giles Clark, the head of ICC Task-force for Pakistan, for making strenuous efforts for making the tour of World XI to Pakistan possible. He read out the statements of various players, including World XI captain Faf du Plessis, on the tour. Du Plessis said: “I am honoured to have been appointed as captain of such a diverse, attractive and well-balanced side. Like most of the players, I look forward to my maiden tour to Lahore and play my part in the safe and gradual resumption of international cricket in Pakistan. “All the members of the squad have complete faith and trust in the assessment and judgment of the security experts, who have assured us that there will be no compromise on the safety and security of all those involved in the series. “As professionals, we are getting paid to play in the series, but the bottom-line is that if we did not feel safe, no amount of money would get us there. In this background, we will land in Lahore with nothing except cricket in our minds”. “In my career, I have featured in some very exciting matches against Pakistan but playing Pakistan in front of its passionate supporters will be a unique experience, which I cannot wait to experience. As a player, I understand the importance of playing in front of home crowd and that is something I am sure the Pakistan players will relish.” —APP

