DTLs being up-graded on international standards

Staff Reporter

Secretary Primary & Secondary Health Punjab Ali Jan Khan has said that up-gradation of drug testing laboratories (DTLs) of Lahore, Rawalpindi, Faisalabad, Multan and Bahawalpur is being carried out according to the international standards for which government has provided huge funds. He said that DTLs of Lahore, Rawalpindi and Faisalabad will be up-graded by LGC, UK and DTLs of Multan and Bahawalpur would be up-graded by experts from Ministry of Health Turkey at the level of ISO-192025 Certification.

He stated this while reviewing the performance of Drug Control regime under Primary & Secondary Health Department, here today. Addl. Secretary Drug Control Muhammad Sohail, Chief Drug Controller Dr. Munawar Hayat, Deputy Secretary Amir Shehzad, Deputy Secretary Muhammad Shehbaz and Deputy Secretary Yedullah attended the meeting.

The meeting reviewed the progress of revamping of Provincial Quality Control Board. Secretary Health directed that revamping work of PQCB must be completed within a month. He directed that ISO certification target for DTLs should be achieved by June 2018.

He directed that procurement of equipment for DTLs and recruitment of staff also be completed within three months. He also directed that survey of pharmaceutical units in perspective of Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) by the contracting firm also be completed according to the timeline. Ali Jan Khan directed that meeting of PQCB should be called fortnightly to dispose of the cases of substandard/spurious drugs on fast track.