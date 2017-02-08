DSU ‘Buraq’ participate in Formula Student Australasia

Staff Reporter

Karachi

A 20-member team from the DHA Suffa University of Engineering and Management Sciences (DSU) had competed in the prestigious Formula Students Australasia competition.

A DHA official said here on Wednesday that the engineering students from DSU raised the Pakistani flag at Calder Park Raceway, Australia and competed against teams from Australia, New Zealand, Tasmania, Japan, Malaysia, South Asia and Poland.

He said that DSU’s team Buraq, developed a unique of its kind formula style race car for their participation in the event. ‘It was a unique honour for DHA Suffa University that its team was among the top 20 teams of the competition that alone made it to the track without any failure.

This success is greatly attributed to the support and patronage of DHA, especially the Administrator DHA Brig Shahid Hassan Ali, he added.

The philanthropic sponsors who supported the DHA Suffa University Buraq team in different forms also played a pivotal role in their success.