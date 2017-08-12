DSP traffic, police constable shot dead in Karachi

Staff Reporter

Karachi

A deputy superintendent of traffic police and his driver were shot dead in Karachi’s Azizabad area on Friday morning, police said.

A new terrorist group, Ansar-ul-Shariah Pakistan, claimed responsibility for the incident in pamphlets left at the site of the attack. As per initial reports, DSP Hanif was on his way to office from home when unidentified gunmen riding a motorcycle opened fire on his vehicle in Hussainabad neighbourhood of Azizabad, said SSP Central Muqadas Haider.

The bodies of DSP Hanif and the driver, constable Sultan, were shifted to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital. Soon after the incident, police and other law enforcement personnel reached the scene and started an investigation after collecting evidence.

Expressing grief over the incident, Sindh Home Minister Suhail Anwar Siyal sought a report into the killings from the additional inspector general.

The home minister directed that security be kept on high alert in the metropolis and efforts be made to arrest the attackers soon. Inspector General of Police (IGP) Sindh A.D. Khawaja also sought a detailed inquiry report into the incident from deputy inspector general – west.

Additional IG Karachi Ghulam Qadir Thebo while talking to reporters said bullet shells of a 9mm pistol were found from the scene.

He said the militants involved in last two attacks on police personnel have been traced, and those behind today’s killings will be brought to book as well.

Friday’s attack on police personnel is the latest in a series of assaults on law enforcers in the city in recent months. On July 24, assailants riding a motorbike shot dead a traffic police constable and wounded another on busy Abul Hasan Ispahani Road in the Gulshan-i-Iqbal area.

That incident, the second one in less than four days as three policemen were earlier killed in Korangi on July 21, had left a question mark over the effectiveness of the targeted operation in Karachi and the performance of the law enforcement agencies.

Following the attack, IG Khawaja had issued new guidelines for the force across the city. He had directed the policemen to follow standard operating measures (SOPs) during routine businesses. Besides this, he also imposed a fresh set of measures, including regular firing exercises, deployment of young policemen at public places and replacement of old fleet of vehicles with new ones.