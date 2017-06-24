DSP lynched by mob in Srinagar

Srinagar

A mob in Srinagar lynched a senior police officer during the night outside Jamia Masjid, official said on Friday.

The body of Deputy Superintendent of Police Ayub Pandit was recovered on Friday morning from outside the Jamia Masjid in the Nowhatta area of the old city where he was attacked.

When hundreds of muslims were busy in prayers during the holiest night of the Muslim calendar called the ‘Shab-e-Qadr’ at the largest city mosque, a group of miscreants attacked Pandit at his post.

“The officer was on frisking duty at the Jamia Masjid. He was carrying out his duties as usual when the miscreants attacked him,” Indian officials said.

“He tried to free himself and even fired in self-defence, injuring three. But the mob managed to lynch him,” the sources said.

Reports said Pandit’s security guards ran away after they found the mob too large to be handled.

Policemen posted in the security wing of the Jammu and Kashmir Police do not wear uniform as a matter of service regulation.

Another report said the police officer was lynched by an irate mob that believed he had shot at a group of people who caught him taking photos outside Jamia Masjid.—INP