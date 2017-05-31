DSP killed, nephew injured in Quetta firing

Quetta

The Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Headquarters was killed while his nephew was injured as a result of firing from unidentified assailants outside a mosque on Jail Road Tuesday.

DSP Umar Rahman, along with his nephew Inspector Bilal Ahmad, was on his way to offer evening prayers at a mosque on Jail Road when unidentified armed men opened fire on them outside the mosque, causing injuries to Rahman and Ahmad.The injured were shifted to the Combined Military Hospital for medical treatment, where DSP Rahman succumbed to his wounds.

The chief minister expressed condolence over the demise of the DSP and condemned the act of terrorism. He also sought report of the incident from police officials and ordered law enforcement agencies for the immediate arrest of the culprits involved in the incident.—INP