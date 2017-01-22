DSJ visits jail

Jhang

District and Sessions Judge (DSJ) Chiniot visited District Jail Jhang on Saturday. Jail Superintendent Sheikh Muhammad Afzal, Deputy Superintendents Haq Nawaz, Javed Rasheed and other staff were also present on the occasion.

He checked kitchen, juvenile barracks, female barrack and other sections of the jail. He delivered a keynote lecture on ethics in female barrack and donated a TV set for the jail.

He also checked computer lab of the jail and took round of the jail hospital, besides enquiring about the health of patients.

He expressed satisfaction over cleanliness condition in the jail. He also issued orders for the release of two prisoners on personal surety bonds, as they were involved in cases of petty nature.—APP