Dry weather to persist

Islamabad

Mainly dry weather is expected in most parts of the country during the next 24 hours.

According to met office on Monday, rain with light snow over the hills is expected at a few places in Kashmir and its adjoining hilly areas.

Continental air/winds are prevailing over most parts of the country. A shallow westerly wave is still affecting Kashmir and its adjoining areas.

Minimum temperatures recorded were Parachinar -06øC, Quetta and Kalam -02øC, Skardu and Dir 00øC, Murree and Hunza 02øC, Chitral 03øC, Gilgit 07øC, Muzaffarabad 08øC, Peshawar 09øC, Islamabad 11øC, Faisalabad 14øC, Multan and Lahore 15øC and Karachi and Hyderabad 17øC.—APP