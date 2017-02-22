Dry weather to continue

Islamabad

Mainly dry weather is expected in most parts of the country during the next 24 hours, met office Wednesday said.

According to synoptic situation, continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country. Mainly dry weather is also expected in Lahore city during the next seven days and rising temperature is likely to touch 27 degree celsius by the end of current month.

According to Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), persistent dry weather will maintain its course in different cities in the coming days.A light rainy spell is also expected during first week of March, it added.

In the provincial capital maximum temperature was recorded as 25 degree celsius on Wednesday. Meanwhile, The Karachi Met Office on Wednesday forecast sunny weather in the metropolis over the next 24 hours.

The minimum temperature is expected to remain in the range between 15 to 17 degrees centigrade with 30 to 40 per cent humidity. The weather is expected to remain dry with cool or cold night and hazy or misty morning elsewhere in Sindh province over the next 24 hours.

Minimum temperatures recorded were Kalam -06øC, Parachinar, Gupis -05øC, Astore -04.—APP