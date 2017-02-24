Dry weather to continue

Islamabad

Mainly dry weather is expected to grip most parts of the country during next 24 hours while light rain likely at isolated places in Quetta division.

Continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country.

A shallow westerly wave is affecting north Balochistan and likely to prevail during next 48 hours, an official of Met office told APP.

In last 24 hours weather remained dry in most parts of the country.

Minimum temperatures recorded on Friday remained Kalam -08øC, Gupis, Astore -05øC, Parachinar -04øC, Dir, Hunza, Malamjabba, Bagrote -03øC, Skardu, Kalat, Rawalakot -02øC, Quetta 00øC, Gilgit, Chitral 02øC, Murree 03øC, Muzaffarabad 04øC, Islamabad 05øC, Peshawar 08øC, Faisalabad 09øC, Lahore, Multan 10øC, Karachi 13øC and Hyderabad 15øC.—APP