Dry weather likely in most parts of country

Islamabad

The Metereological department of Pakistan has forecast mainly dry weather in most parts of the country during the next twelve hours on Saturday. However, light rain is likely at few places in Quetta division, a private news channel reported.

Temperature of some major cities recorded on Saturday morning: Islamabad 5 degree centigrade, Lahore 10, Karachi 13, Peshawar 8, Quetta 0, Gilgit 2 and Muzaffarabad 4 degree centigrade.

Isolated rain/thunderstorm is likely to hit North East Balochistan, on Monday and Tuesday in Quetta, Zhob, Kallat division, Malakand, Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan. However, mainly dry weather is expected in most parts of the country in next 24 hours.

Continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country, an official of Met office, Harris Bin Naseem told APP. In last 24 hours weather remained dry in most parts of the country.—APP