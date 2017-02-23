Dry weather expected

Islamabad

Mainly dry weather is expected in most parts of country during next 24 hours while light rain likely at a few places in Quetta division.

Continental air was prevailing over most parts of the country, an official of Met office Imran Siddiqui told APP on Thursday.

In last 24 hours, weather remained dry in most parts of the country whereas no rain reported from any area.

Minimum temperatures recorded on Thursday remained Kalam -08øC, Astore -05øC, Gupis, Parachinar, Hunza -04øC, Bagrote -03øC, Dir, Malamjabba, Quetta, Skardu -02øC,Kalat, Rawalakot -01øC.

Chitral 01øC, Gilgit 02øC, Murree 03øC, Muzaffarabad 05øC, Islamabad 05øC, Peshawar 07øC, Lahore 08øC, Faisalabad 08øC, Multan 10øC, Karachi 13øC and Hyderabad 15øC.—APP