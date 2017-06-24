Dry cleaning turncoats

TALKING to media persons on Thursday, PTI chief Imran Khan made interesting remarks about those joining his party from other parties especially the PPP. He named some important personalities that are going to join PTI and said they will dry-clean those coming from PPP. As Panama Papers case is proceeding ahead and general election is approaching fast, turncoats are desperately looking for greener pastures and to most of them PTI is a safe bet. That all this is nothing but opportunism is manifest from the fact that those deserting PPP mostly belong to Punjab where PPP has no political clout left and there are no prospects of any improvement in the foreseeable future. There are no desertions from Sindh where PPP is still dominant force and those wishing to continue their political career would not like to leave the party. All this shows that many of our political leaders do not believe in politics of principles and ideology and they want to be part of the winning party at all costs even if it meant ditching the parties that gave them political identity. One would understand announcement of Imran Khan that he would invite Sheikh Rashid to formally join PTI. Sheikh is currently heading one man party and without support of PTI he is unlikely to regain his seat from Rawalpindi where PML (N) has revolutionised transport sector, roads, bridges and established quality educational and medical institutions for the benefit of its citizens. Sheikh maintained his separate identity but he has been pursuing faithfully policies and plans of PTI, contributed to its morale boosting and strength and therefore, for all practical purposes he is already part and parcel of PTI. Therefore, no one would be surprised if he formally joins the party to secure his political future but the conduct of people like Babar Awan etc raises many questions about moral standards of politics in Pakistan and willingness of parties to welcome people of questionable credentials just for the sake of brightening prospects of their electoral victory. We would point out to PTI chief that dry-cleaning works in case of quality products and not old and worn-out ones.

