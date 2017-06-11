Drum-beating tradition still alive in city

Rawalpndi

No doubt modern technologies have changed life of the common man to a great extent, but the traditional system of drum-beating continues in Rawalpindi to wake up the faithful at Sehri.

The centuries old ritual of beating drums at Sehri time continues in various parts of the city. Sain Ditta – a 60 year old drummer said: “I am doing it for the last several years as it gives me some additional money to celebrate Eid. He said, before starting drum beating in Satellite town, he used to shout loudly, urging the faithful to wake up and take Sehri. Another drummer Muhammad Badshah said: “By waking the faithful at Sehri gives inner satisfaction and it is also a pious thing due to which we can be bestowed by Allah Almighty.” —APP