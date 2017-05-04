Drugs supplier to education institutions held

Staff Reporter

The police arrested an accused of supplying drugs to educational institutions in the federal capital and recovered drugs from his possession here on Wednesday.

The Sabzi Mandi Police conducted operation in its jurisdiction during which a drug peddler identified as Farhan alias Lahori was arrested and recovered 1.25 kilogram drugs from his possession.

The detained drugs seller was involved in supplying drugs to students in the educational institutions across Capital Islamabad.

Students who were arrested by police on drug charges had disclosed that one Farhan popularly known as Lahore was supplying drugs to them. He also supplied drugs to addicts at their homes.