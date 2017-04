Faisal Khawer Butt

Sialkot

A court of District and Session Judge on Friday awarded four and half years rigorous imprisonment (RI) to a drugs dealer and issued fine Rs. 20, 000.

District and Session Judge, Abdul Qayyum Khan also awarded more five months rigorous imprisonment to a drugs dealer, Yunus alias Juna on non-payment of fine.

Police have been arrested Yunus on Nov 25, 2016 and recovered 1 kg and 400 grams chars from his possession.