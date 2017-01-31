Druggists appeal to PM against ‘Drug Act’

Islamabad

Zafar Bakhtawri, Executive Member of Pakistan Chemist and Druggist Association and Former Vice President of FPCCI while expressing his concerns about the Drug Act which is about to be presented in the provincial Assembly of Punjab for approval. He said that we earnestly appeal to Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif and Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif to personally intervene on SOS basis and solve the most serious issue of Pharma sector viz a viz attempts to bring draconian Drugs Act and Rules in Punjab which are totally illogical with novel interpretations and mechanisms not practiced elsewhere in the world.

He further added that the Pakistan Pharmaceutical Manufacturers Association, Homeopathic pharmaceutical and Chemist Association, Pakistan Chemist and Drug Association, Pakistan Pharmacist Association, Pakistan Tibi Pharmaceutical manufacture Association, Pakistan Distributor Association, Alternative Medicines Manufactures Association Pakistan, Chain Pharmacy Association, Pakistan Chemist Retail Association, Pakistan Nutraceuticals Manufactures Association, are crying hoarse day and night on electronic and print media that this is being done to destroy hundreds of billions Pharma, herbal, Homeopathic and Nutraceuticals industry and business leading to loss of billions to the country and unemployment of hundreds of thousands of qualified, skilled and semiskilled workers. The masses would also suffer badly due to non-availability and manifold increase in drug prices which have already happened in drug supplies procured in Punjab. In its purchase, the Punjab Exchequer suffered huge loss of tens of crores.

He added that the above stakeholders have also been highlighting in appeals repeatedly published in important national dailies that the coercive measures have been based on a few isolated and odd instances. Rather than strengthening institutions and guiding industry, legislative and administrative measures are being initiated vigorously to adopt definitions, procedures, methodology and punishments existing nowhere in the world. Actions taken in US, EU, Turkey and Malaysia when large no of batches of defective drugs are detected are all together ignored and disregarded by the authorities which is disastrous and the root cause of problems.

In view of the foregoing circumstances, it would be most appropriate to stop repressive and illogical measures to solve the issues in logical manner.—PR