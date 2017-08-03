Drug smuggling, disgrace to country

MINISTRY of Overseas Pakistanis has made a shocking disclosure before the Senate Committee on Overseas Pakistanis that over half of 9,000 Pakistanis imprisoned across the globe were arrested on charges of drug smuggling. Appalled at the finding, members of the committee asked why the ministry was not making sure that travellers were aware of the menace and why it was so easy to smuggle drugs from Pakistan.

In the first place, the numbers cited by the Ministry seem to be conservative as a number of Pakistanis are arrested frequently on charges of illegal travel and immigration documents. Many of them even perish on the way but the practice is not ending and no remedial measures have so far been taken by any government to address the situation. It is all the more ironical that people with contraband succeed in leaving Pakistani airports despite stringent rules and seemingly foolproof checking carried out by authorities concerned. If an ordinary person is not allowed to leave the country with dry battery cells the question arises how one can depart with narcotics. All this is happening with the full connivance of the officials concerned and as a consequence the country gets bad name in comity of nations. There are frequent beheadings in Saudi Arabia on charges of narcotics smuggling and in most of the cases the accused are foreign nationals with Pakistani passport and national identity card. This means that Anti-Narcotics Force, Customs and NADRA officials are hands in glove in the crime and the resultant loss of reputation for the country. Laws and necessary mechanisms are in place what we need is their implementation and for this to happen strict monitoring and vigilance is required.

