Staff Reporter

Qila Gujar Singh police on Saturday arrested a peddler during a crackdown against narcotics sellers and recovered Rs 15,000 and one-Kg hashish.

SP Civil Lines Ali Raza constituted a special team under the supervision of SHO Qilla Gujjar Singh which conducted a raid and arrested Khalid with contraband.

The accused is a history sheeter who was handed over to the investigation department for investigation.