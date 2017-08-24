Drug pricing

THE Federal Cabinet, on Tuesday, approved maximum retail prices of life saving drugs with instructions to the Health Ministry to ensure availability of quality drugs to the people at reasonable prices. Approval was given to exempt from payment of taxes, duties, levies etc under the grants received from global fund to fight AIDS, TB and Malaria (GFATM). Though the term ‘maximum retail price’ has been used, which is vague, but it is quite obvious that it means yet another increase in prices of drugs especially the life saving ones. This is height of injustice as pharmaceutical industry increased prices of essential drugs for three times only this year ranging from 10 to 95%. However, despite hefty increase unilaterally, the multi-national companies were pushing and pressuring the Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) to increase the prices up to 15%, which indicates a free for all to fleece patients. There have been genuine complaints since long that price of all medicines in Pakistan are much higher than other regional countries and that their standard is very low. However, officials sitting in the Health Ministry have been serving interests of pharmaceutical industry because of personal interests and greed. Apart from much higher and unjustified prices of locally produced medicines, the imported drugs are sold three to five times higher than their original price. There are also widespread complaints that chemists create artificial shortages and also charge much higher profit on sale of drugs. We would urge the Prime Minister to institute an independent inquiry about artificial and unjustified hike in the prices of medicines every now and then and fix the responsibility. A transparent system for fixing prices of medicines should be developed with input from all stakeholders.

