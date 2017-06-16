Drug peddlers held for supplying drugs to students

Islamabad Aabpara Police has arrested two drug pushers who were involved in supplying drugs to students and recovered 2.156 kilogram hashish from him, a police spokesman said. Inspect Tanveer Abbassi from Aabpara Police Station along with team arrested Shehbaz resident of G-6/2, Riaz Masih resident of G-7/2 and recovered 2.156 gram hashish from them. Further investigation is underway from him. During preliminary interrogation, they confessed to supply drugs in educational institutions and police teams are hopeful to get more important information from them. SSP Islamabad Sajid Kiani has appreciated this performance and said such elements supplying narcotics to students would not be tolerated anywhere. He has appealed to citizens to inform social media cell of Islamabad Police in case of any such activity around them.—APP

